SCR records gross revenue of Rs 6,970 crore

Hyderabad: The South Central Railway (SCR) General Manager Sanjay Kumar Srivastava on Friday said that the zone has recorded a gross revenue of Rs 6,970 crore between April and July 2025, an increase from the same period last year.

The SCR celebrated the 79th Independence Day with grandeur and pride at the Railway Sports complex ground in Secunderabad on Friday. The event began with General Manager Sanjay Kumar Srivastava hoisting the National Flag and receiving the National Salute from the Railway Protection Force (RPF) contingent. Speaking during the occasion, the General Manager said that the freight loading reached a record 49 million tonnes, the highest ever in the first four months of any financial year in the zone’s history. Freight earnings touched Rs 4,601 crore, while passenger services generated Rs 1,990 crore, carrying 96 million passengers.

The GM further said that on the safety front, SCR maintained a “zero-tolerance” approach, with no consequential accidents recorded so far this year. Between April and July, 283 km of track renewal was completed, sectional speeds were raised to 130 Kmph across 364 km, and 19 permanent speed restrictions were eased or removed, achievements that placed SCR at the top among all zonal railways.

The General Manager also outlined the zone’s infrastructure development priorities with a major focus on doubling, tripling, and last-mile connectivity projects like Kazipet-Vijayawada, Kazipet-Balharshah, and Vijayawada-Gudur, many of which are expected to be completed by 2026.