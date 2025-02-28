SCR swings into action to clear debris at tunnel collapse site

Hyderabad: South Central Railways (SCR) deployed a team of metal cutting experts along with requisite machinery to clear debris for the rescue operations at Srisailam Left Bank Canal (SLBC) tunnel in Nagarkurnool district of Telangana. Also, a second batch of experts will be reaching the site soon.

According to SCR officials, the District Collector of Nagar Kurnool sought the help of South Central Railway to help in the rescue operation by clearing the debris of steel and iron which has been hindering the rescue works at the site. SCR deployed two teams of metal cutting experts to help in the rescue mission.

The second batch of experts consisting of a senior section engineer along with four technicians will also be reaching the site to support the first team.

The staff have been deputed along with requisite machinery viz. plasma cutting machine, Brocho cutting machine and consumables, portable air compressor, six plasma cutters, Ultra Thermic Cutting Equipment, 20 Packets-Electrodes, a battery, six oxygen cylinders, two welding machines, four packets of welding electrodes, helmets and retro reflective jackets.