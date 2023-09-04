  • Menu
SCR to cancel few trains

Hyderabad: Due to infrastructural maintenance works in Hyderabad and Secunderabad divisions from September 04 to September 10, a few trains will be temporarily cancelled.

Train no -07462(Secunderabad – Warangal), train no-07463(Warangal – Hyderabad), train no-07753(Kazipet – Dornakal) will be cancelled temporarily.

