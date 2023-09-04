Live
- TPCC Election Commission facing problems in shortlisting candidates
- Kadapa: Best Teacher Awards for 5 YVU professors
- JD(U) Leader Gopal Mandal Highlights Qualifications Over Endorsements For Prime Ministerial Role
- Chittoor Govt Hospital to get super specialty tag by 2024
- Apple to launch iPhone 15 Pro Max and new iPhone 15 Ultra
- Arvind Kejriwal Proposes 'One Nation, One Education' Amid 'One Nation, One Election' Debate
- Revanth questions silence of BRS on ‘One Nation One Election’
- Hyderabad: Nursery Mela brings people closer to nature again at Necklace Road
- Uniform R 23 regulations for all engg colleges in Andhra Pradesh
- Tirupati: CPM flays Central, state govts for deceiving jobless
SCR to cancel few trains
Hyderabad: Due to infrastructural maintenance works in Hyderabad and Secunderabad divisions from September 04 to September 10, a few trains will be temporarily cancelled.
Train no -07462(Secunderabad – Warangal), train no-07463(Warangal – Hyderabad), train no-07753(Kazipet – Dornakal) will be cancelled temporarily.
