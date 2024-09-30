SCR to run 650 special trains to clear extra rush of passengers

Hyderabad: South Central Railway will be operating around 650 special trains in the month of October to cater to the travel needs of the people during the Durga puja, Diwali, and Chaath puja festivals.

According to SCR officials, the Indian Railways overall is set to operate more than 6,000 special trains to facilitate smooth travel for passengers during the festive season, from October 1 to November 30. Special trains are run every year during festivals, and this year, the number of trains has been significantly increased to accommodate the surge in travellers.

“The people of Telangana State travel during this time to different places such as Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, West Bengal, and other eastern parts of the country. So, almost all the regular trains in this direction are denoting huge waiting lists in all classes. To address the same, special trains are being operated both within the zone as well as to destinations outside the zone for the benefit of the rail passengers. In view of the festive rush, South Central Railway is giving special thrust to ensure timely running of the trains during this period. Continuous monitoring of the trains is being done at all levels—stations, divisions, and zones—so that the trains are operated punctually during this period,” said a senior officer, SCR.