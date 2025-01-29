SCR to run additional special trains for Maha Kumbh Mela

Hyderabad: In order to clear the extra rush of passengers participating in the Maha Kumbh Mela 2025, South Central Railway (SCR) will be running additional special trains between various destinations.

Train no 07079 (Charlapalli–Danapur) will depart from Charlapalli at 3 pm and will arrive at Danapur at 11:55 pm on February 5. Train nos 07080 (Danapur–Charlapalli) will depart from Danapur at 3 pm and will arrive at Charlapalli at 11:45 pm on February 9. These special trains will stop at Jangaon, Kazipet, Peddapalli, Ramagundam, Macheriyal, Bellampalli, Sirpur Kaghaznagar, Balharshah, Chandrapur, Sevagram, Nagpur, Itarsi, Pipariya, Jabalpur, Katni, Satna, Manikpur, Prayagraj Chheoki, Mirzapur, Pt Deendayal Upadhyaya, Buxar, and Ara stations in both directions. All these special trains will consist of second AC, third AC, third AC economy, sleeper, and general second-class coaches.