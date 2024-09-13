SCR to run festival special trains

Hyderabad: To clear the extra rush during the festival time, South Central Railway will run a few special train services between Secunderabad - Srikakulam road - Secunderabad.

Train no 07487 (Secunderabad-Srikakulam Road) will run every Wednesday from October 2 to November 6.

Train no – 07487 (Secunderabad-Srikakulam Road) will run every Wednesday from October 3 to November 7. En route, these special trains will stop at Nalgonda, Miryalaguda, Nadikude, Piduguralla, Sattenapalle, Guntur, Vijayawada, Eluru, Tadepalligudem, Nidadavolu, Rajahmundry, Samalkot, Annavaram, Elamachili, Anakapalli, Duvvada, Pendurti, Kottavalasa, Vizianagaram, and Chipurupalli stations in both directions. These special trains will consist of all 3AC coaches.