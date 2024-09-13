  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > Cities > Hyderabad

SCR to run festival special trains

SCR to run festival special trains
x
Highlights

To clear the extra rush during the festival time, South Central Railway will run a few special train services between Secunderabad - Srikakulam road - Secunderabad.

Hyderabad: To clear the extra rush during the festival time, South Central Railway will run a few special train services between Secunderabad - Srikakulam road - Secunderabad.

Train no 07487 (Secunderabad-Srikakulam Road) will run every Wednesday from October 2 to November 6.

Train no – 07487 (Secunderabad-Srikakulam Road) will run every Wednesday from October 3 to November 7. En route, these special trains will stop at Nalgonda, Miryalaguda, Nadikude, Piduguralla, Sattenapalle, Guntur, Vijayawada, Eluru, Tadepalligudem, Nidadavolu, Rajahmundry, Samalkot, Annavaram, Elamachili, Anakapalli, Duvvada, Pendurti, Kottavalasa, Vizianagaram, and Chipurupalli stations in both directions. These special trains will consist of all 3AC coaches.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick