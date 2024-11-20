  • Menu
SCR to run Sabarimala special trains

South Central Railway
South Central Railway

To clear the extra rush of Sabarimala pilgrims, South Central Railway will run Sabarimala special trains between Moula Ali – Kollam. Train no- 07143 (Moula Ali-Kollam) will depart from Moula Ali at 11:30 am and will arrive at Kollam at 7 pm the next day.

The dates of the journey are December 6, 13, 20, and 27. Train no- 07143 (Moula Ali-Kollam) will depart from Kollam at 2:30am and will arrive at Moula Ali at 10 pm on the next day. The dates of the journey are December 8, 15, 22, and 29.

The dates of the journey are December 6, 13, 20, and 27. Train no- 07143 (Moula Ali-Kollam) will depart from Kollam at 2:30am and will arrive at Moula Ali at 10 pm on the next day. The dates of the journey are December 8, 15, 22, and 29.

These special trains will stop at Cherlapalli, Bhongir, Jangaon, Kazipet, Warangal, Mahbubabad, Dornakal, Khammam, Vijayawada, Tenali, Bapatla, Chirala, Ongole, Nellore, Gudur, Renigunta, Katpadi, Jolarpettai, Salem, Erode, Tiruppur, Coimbatore, Palakkad, Thrisur, Aluva, Ernakulam town, Ettumanur, Kottayam, Chenganacheri, Tiruvalla, Chengannur, and Kayankulam stations, in both directions.

