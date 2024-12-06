SCR to run Sabarimala special trains

Hyderabad: To clear the extra rush of Sabarimala pilgrims, South Central Railway will run additional Sabarimala special trains between Moula Ali – Kollam.

Train no- 07193 (Moula Ali–Kollam), will depart from Moula Ali at 6:55 pm and will arrive at Kollam at 11:55 pm on the next day. The dates of the journey are December 11, 18, and 25. Train no- 07194 (Kollam–Moula Ali) will depart from Kollam at 2:30 am and will arrive at Moula Ali at 9:15 pm on the next day. The dates of the journey are December 13, 20, and 27.

These special trains will stop at Cherlapalli, Nalgonda, Miryalaguda, Nadikude, Sattenapalli, Guntur, Tenali, Bapatla, Chirala, Ongole, Nellore, Gudur, Renigunta, Katpadi, Jolarpettai, Salem, Erode, Tiruppur, Coimbatore, Palakkad, Thrisur, Aluva, Ernakulam Town, Kottayam, Chenganacheri, Tiruvalla, Chengannur, and Kayankulam stations in both directions.

Train no- 07151 (Kacheguda - Kottayam) will depart from Kacheguda at 3:40 pm and will arrive at Kottayam at 6:50 pm on the next day. The dates of the journey are December 9, 16, and 23. Train no- 07152 (Kottayam-Kacheguda), will depart from Kottayam at 8:30 pm and will arrive at Kacheguda at 11:40 pm on the next day. The dates of the journey are December 10, 17, and 24.