SCR urged to improve rail network in Hyd division

Hyderabad: For improving rail network at Hyderabad division and also converting few stations into terminal station, members of Suburban Train and Bus Travellers' Association have submitted a written representation to South Central Railway on Saturday.

Association general secretary Noor said, "Indian Railways has planned to introduce new trains and also planning to run bullet trains in various States but South Central Railway is not giving clearance to run electric trains on electrified routes. The Hyderabad division which is also serving in greater parts of twin cities is most neglected in many angles.

Whereas Secunderabad Railway Station which is under control of Secunderabad division is limited to ten platforms and there is no possibility of expansion hence the division started its expansion programme at Charlapally and Lingampally."

"At present as on date, the Secunderabad division has four terminals within city limits that Secunderabad, Nampally Railway station, Lingampally and Charlapally. Hyderabad division is having one terminal at Kacheguda with limited space and no scope for further development," he added.

He further said, "we have many times requested SCR to convert few stations into terminal station at Hyderabad Division. Malkajgiri was planned for second terminal for Hyderabad division but it is only on papers. Also apart from that there is a immediate need of doubling and electrification of track between A cabin Sitaphalmandi to B Cabin and run trains from Medchal to Sitafalmandi / Kacheguda for smooth function of trains in Hyderabad division.