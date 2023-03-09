SCSC launches 15th SHE Shuttle bus with support from Arcesium

Rangareddy: Cyberabad Police commissioner Stephen Raveendra has flagged off the 15th SHE Shuttle from the premises of Cyberabad Police Commissionerate along with SCSC (Society for Cyberabad security council) Secretary General Krishna Yedula, COO of Arcesium Anneloes Hesen, Managing Director & Country Head Ranvijay Lamba and Director HR Sujitha Ravoori on Wednesday. This bus is supported by Arcesium from their CSR funds for a period of 3 years. This bus runs from G Narayanamma Institute of Technology and Science (GNITS) to Raidurgmetro station, covering T-Hub, Knowledge City, Raheja Mind Space, Divyasree, and other important IT parks and companies enroute. This is the 15th She Shuttle launched by SCSC for the benefit of women employees.

Speaking on the occasion, Krishna Yedula said, "What we have started in 2015 with two SHE Shuttles with the support of the Telangana government, today we are able to scale up this initiative, with today's launch to 15 SHE Shuttles. We are happy that Arcesium has come forward to support this unique initiative, meant for safe travel to women, by providing last mile connectivity, and SCSC's SHE Shuttle continues to be a unique initiative, anywhere in the country.

MD Of Arcesium Ranvijay Lamba said,"We are happy that we are supporting the SHE Shuttle initiative of SCSC, which is a free for women shuttle service, and I am sure it would benefit many women travelling towards Raidurg Metro station and surrounding organizations. This is one of many initiatives of Arcesium for the women, on International Women's day."