Sec'bad inferno: Four taken into custody

Secunderabad: Hyderabad Task Force Police have taken four accused in the Ruby Hotel fire accident case into custody. Ranjit Singh Bagga, Sumit Singh Bagga, Sudarshan Naidu, and the supervisor were arrested. Police have arrested Ranjit Singh Bagga and Sumit Singh Baga who were hiding in their Medchal farmhouse.

Cases were filed against Rajender Singh Bagga and Sumeet Singh Bagga, the owner of the hotel and the owner of the electric bike showroom, under relevant sections.

It is to mention here that at least eight people were killed and many others injured after a fire broke out in Ruby Pride Luxury Hotel in Secunderabad following an explosion in an e-bike showroom located on the ground floor of the building. Police registered a case on September 13 against the owner of the building and the lodge where the fire broke out.

Chandana Deepthi, DCP, North Zone, Hyderabad, said that a First Information Report (FIR) was filed against the owners of the Electric Scooter showroom and the manager of the lodge.