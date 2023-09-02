Sec’bad rly station makeover works chugging on fast track

Hyderabad: The process of upgrading Secunderabad railway station has picked up pace. As part of the larger redevelopment project for the station, the foundation work for the new station building on the southern side has commenced. Simultaneously, construction work is underway for underground tanks.

According to SCR officials, as part of the station up-gradation, three underground tanks are being constructed to meet the water requirements of the entire station and coaching depot and other offices. One underground tank of 1.5 lakh litres capacity is being constructed at the Reservation office. Another underground tank of 2 lakh litre capacity is being constructed near the Train Lighting depot area and another underground tank of 6 lakh litre capacity is being constructed near Platform number- 10. Ninety percent of the civil work is completed for all these tanks. Once this tank construction is completed, the water requirements of the station will be fulfilled.

“A new temporary booking office has been already constructed near the exit gate no.5 and the parcel office has been functioning to meet the ticketing as well as inquiry demands of the passengers. Simultaneously, excavation work is under progress for the construction of a Multi-level car parking facility towards the north side of the station building. On the southern side, foundation works for the new station building have already commenced. There will be two basements on the southern side – one for facilitating the arrival of the passengers and the other for meeting the parking needs of the passengers. Work has commenced for the construction of both basement levels,” said senior officer, SCR.

Further, as the new station building will be having substantially greater capacity, handling more passengers and providing additional services, work has commenced for setting-up additional Electrical Sub-Station (ESS) on the South-side of the existing station building. Currently, there is one 11 KV ESS on the north side of the existing station building.