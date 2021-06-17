Second case against Twitter registered in Hyderabad

The dispute that has erupted on the popular social media site as Twitter is growing even more bitter for the central government. Twitter has lost the exemption from accountability it has received so for not enforcing the new IT rules. The new IT regulations brought in by the Center to regulate digital content on social media came into effect on May 25. From now on, Twitter will also face criminal cases and other actions on users' objectionable posts.



As part of this, the second case on Twitter in the country was registered in Hyderabad. This case was registered for circulating a fake video. Cyberabad police have registered a case and issued notices to Twitter officials. The notice states that Twitter will be held responsible for the inappropriate comments coming in on the fake video. Police asked Twitter to respond immediately to the complaint made by actress Meera Chopra. Along with the notice, Twitter was asked for the details about the people who posted a video, that showcased a few scenes humiliating the police and thus Twitter was asked to provide details of the netizen who dropped the video on the social media site.



The first case has already been registered in Uttar Pradesh. Police in Uttar Pradesh have registered a case against Twitter for allegedly possessing third-party content. Ghaziabad police have registered an FIR against Twitter. Police have registered a case against them under sections 153, 153A, 295A, 505,120B, and 34 of the IPC. Police said in the FIR that Twitter did not remove the misleading information about an incident.