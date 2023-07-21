Secunderabad: Best medical care assured to ex servicemen

Secunderabad: An interaction with the Ex-Servicemen Contributory Health Scheme empanelled hospital staff and veterans of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh States was conducted here on Thursday. Director, Regional Centre, ECHS, Hyderabad. conducted the discussions. Major-General Rakesh Manocha, GOC, HQ Telangana and Andhra Sub-Area (TASA) was in the chair. Representatives of 20 empanelled hospitals, veterans and staff from the Regional Centre and ECHS Cell at Station HQ attended. Veterans gave suggestions and explained their problems. Empanelled hospitals raised their concerns while dealing with veterans and ECHS staff. The issues discussed are genuine; definitive steps would be taken to improve the ECHS system, they were told. The GOC assured concerted efforts in providing best medical care to ex-serviceme