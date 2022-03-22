Secunderabad: BJP activists, locals of SCB protest over KTR's remarks

Secunderabad: The Secunderabad Cantonment BJP activists and a few locals of the SCB organised a candlelight rally on Monday at Valmiki Nagar, demanding an apology from Municipal Administration Minister KT Rama Rao to the Army and the Centre for his comments against the LMA.

J Ramakrishna, SCB and State BJP Executive member said, "Recently during the Assembly session, KTR had made a threatening statement to cut water and power supplies to the military authorities in the Cantonment limits."

"We demand that KTR should tender an unconditional apology to the residents of SCB and the Army," he stated.