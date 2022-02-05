Secunderabad: Bolarum residents seek alternative roads

Secunderabad: The non-availability of alternative roads and the limping works of an RoB are making commuting a harrowing experience for the residents of Bolarum and its surrounding areas. With traffic chaos increasing with every passing day, scores of vexed citizens even raised the issue on Twitter and requested the officials concerned to provide proper road connectivity to ease the traffic flow.

Stating that there was a need to improve the road connectivity on the stretch as IT twin towers were going to come up at Kompally very soon, they said there were no alternative roads to Turkapally, Bolarum, Alwal and Kompally areas.

"As there is no proper alternative road from Bolarum to Alwal, daily the road users are forced to take long routes to reach their destination. More than 150 new colonies have come up at Bolarum. However, the road connectivity has not improved in concurrence with the increase in number of commuters. An alternative road will definitely ease the traffic chaos and help people reach their destination sans any hassle," said Ramesh, a resident of Bolarum.

A Murali Krishna, working president of Federation of New Bolarum Colonies, echoing the same view said that there was an urgent need for an alternative road as an IT park would be soon established at Kompally and the number of road users would rise.

"A few roads connecting Turkapally to New Bolarum crossroad are very narrow. On several occasions, we have requested the GHMC to widen the roads and also re-carpet them as people are finding it difficult to travel on narrow roads as these roads are also major roads connecting the State Highway 1 (Rajiv Rahadari/Karimnagar Highway) and National Highway 44 (Nizamabad Highway)," said Narahari, another resident of Bolarum.