Secunderabad: Builder razes wall of gated community

Secunderabad: Residents of Ashoka A-la Maison, Dulapally, has demand booking of FIR against Ashoka Developers & Builders Ltd. for demolishing the compound wall of the gated community.



In a written complaint to Inspector, Petbasheerabad they explained that during early hours on January 22 staff of Ashoka Developers & Builders Ltd. (ADBL), has demolished the compound wall facing towards Villa no 383, 384 and 385.

"We were living in harmony and peace in the community for more than 10 years. The construction was completed in two phases, and most of the villas are occupied and in the early morning at around 8.30 am officials of Ashoka Developers & Builders Ltd. (ADBL), gaining access from the west side of community arrived with a bull dozer without the knowledge of residents and demolished the compound wall facing the Villa No.'s 383, 384 and 385. This has resulted in the gated community getting opened up, causing a serious security threat to the residents of all the 395 villas," said a Naveen Kumar, a resident

The builder executed it with prior planning by disconnecting electronic surveillance near the wall, thereby intentionally disturbing the peace and harmony of the community. The residents the police officials to take strict action against the builder.