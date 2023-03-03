Secunderabad Cantonment Board gets cracking on fresh voter enrolment drive

Secunderabad: A fresh voter enrolment drive in the Secunderabad Cantonment Board began on Thursday. The board received poor response from locals, as only 18 voters sent pleas for inclusion of their names for the Cantonment Board elections scheduled on April 30. Eight special teams, each consisting of senior of SCB officials, have been constituted to assist the applicants in enrolling their names.

Two SCB employees have been allotted to each ward to receive requisitions from people and take forward the inclusion process. The last date of enrolment in voter list is March 4 till 5 pm. Said a senior SCB officer, being the first day of enrollment, the board received 18 pleas. We are anticipating in coming days to get good number of pleas.

On March 6, the board will invite objections on inclusions. Hearing on objections will be held on March 14, 15 and 16 between 10.30 am and 2.30 pm in the presence of either the president of the board (PCB) or a person nominated by him at the SCB main office. The final draft of voters will be announced on March 23.