Secunderabad Cantonment Board issues orders to install water meters to avail 20KL water scheme

Hyderabad: The Secunderabad Cantonment Board issued orders on Friday that for availing the free 20KL water scheme, all the residents should install water meters of required sized in order to measure the quantity of water.

For 15 mm pipe, the cost is Rs 1498 and for 20 mm it is Rs 2147. The rebate on bills is limited up to 20KL of water per month for each individual connection or residential unit and however, domestic-slum category connections/BPL connections are exempted from meter fixing. The contractor shall collect the charges directly from the residents or shall direct the consumers to deposit the charges with the Cantonment treasury.

Fixing of water meters is mandatory and monthly bills will be sent as usual in absence of water meters at consumer premises. Water consumers have to clear their pending bills to avail the scheme. The quantity of water supply will be measured from the day one of its installation for a particular month to apply the rebate.

The quantity on and above 20KL will be charged as per the tariff fixed by the SCB. The meters should be strict as per the specifications fixed by the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewage Board (HMWSSB) and no alterations/tampering of meters are allowed, said a SCB senior officer.