Secunderabad Cantonment Board plans to unfurl 10,000 national flags

Secunderabad: Under the Har Ghar Tiranga drive, Secunderabad Cantonment Board has planned that around 10,000 national flags would be unfurled within SCB limits. On Monday a logo of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav was inaugurated at SCB head office on Monday.

:According to SCB officials, various programmes will be organised as part of the campaign. Main essence of the programme will begin from August 11-17. On August 12 a cultural programme will be conducted at the Cantonment workshop along with the Swachh Bharat campaign, on August 13 event has been planned at Picket, on August 14 another cultural event will be organised at Trimulgherry and on August 15 SCB workers will be facilitated and on August 16 and 17 a medical camp will be organised at Cantonment workshop. Also, on August 17 all SCB officials and workers will be given a covid booster dose.

Every household in SCB limits should unfurl the national flag with pride, responsibility and joy. In SCB we have already started various awareness campaigns in schools and residential colonies, where one officer of SCB is visiting various places in SCB limits spreading awareness, said a senior officer, SCB.