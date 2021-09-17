Secunderabad Cantonment Board rolls out e-Chhawani portal, offers slew of services to citizens

Secunderabad: The E- Chhawani App was launched at Secunderabad Cantonment Board (SCB) on Thursday to deliver various citizen-centric services to the residents of the Cantonment areas, specially payment of property tax online, along with other civic services.

This will bring a ray of hope to the residents, as there is no need to rush to board office for every issue. According to the SCB officials, through E- Chhawani portal, the citizens can access information regarding the board and become aware of its day-to-day activities.

The App has been introduced at all the 62 Cantonments by the Ministry of Defence (MOD). This module brings various services for the residents of the Cantonment area, including lodging of public grievances, birth and death registrations, payment of property tax, trade licenses, submitting online applications for renewal- cum -extension of lease, booking water tankers.

Speaking to The Hans India, M Raj Kumar, Superintendent, Water Works department, SCB, said, "Earlier SCB had an online portal, but it was limited to residents of SCB only and also its services were very limited. But now MOD has introduced a unique software called E- Chhawani portal. This is applicable in all the 62 Cantonments across India.

Through citizen log in id locals can pay property tax by entering his or her Property Tax Identification Number on E- Chhawani app can do the payment. In February trial run for the portal started with limited services.

After getting tremendous response the module was launched on September 16 in SCB area." He added that a short video on how to use the application has been posted in the official YouTube channel of SCB. The portal can easily be downloaded from Google play store.

It is easy to use. The main advantage of the application is that as it allows the citizens to raise complaints and also track the status of the complaint till it is resolved. The SCB is also planning to add some more services, that includes water.

Residents can apply for a new connection (water and sewerage pipelines) and also pay water bills online as well along with community hall booking soon.