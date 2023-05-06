Secunderabad Cantonment residents seek solution for multiple problems

Hyderabad: The Secunderabad Cantonment Board (SCB) is facing a recurring problem as heavy rainfall once again highlighted issues such as waterlogging, fallen trees, and an upsurge in mosquitoes. Locals have raised concerns regarding the lack of an entomology wing and an emergency response team, leading to slow progress in addressing these issues.

Residents have reported fallen branches and stagnant water in many lanes, causing inconvenience and posing health risks due to the mosquito infestation. Unfortunately, locals are unable to report these concerns efficiently, as a centralized system for receiving and relaying information is lacking in the SCB. Immediate action is necessary to alleviate these persistent issues and improve living conditions for the residents of the SCB.

“The lack of a centralized mechanism in the Secunderabad Cantonment Board (SCB) to receive calls and relay information to the concerned officials has led to difficulties for the residents. During the recent rains, the residents had a challenging time due to the absence of such a mechanism. In one specific area, a few manholes were left open, and despite lodging a complaint, it took the officials two weeks to address the grievance and provide the necessary tools and equipment, said T Satish Gupta, president of Vasavi Nagar.

“Fogging operations for mosquito control are carried out annually, but SCB faces a significant hurdle in this regard as it lacks an entomology wing to carry out the fogging operations. The absence of such a wing has resulted in numerous cases of water-borne diseases being reported in the past ten days. One of the residents, Ramesh, suggested that SCB should deploy an emergency response team to address the issue promptly. Such a team would be able to follow up and take necessary action whenever required, ensuring that the problem is resolved in a timely and efficient manner. The SCB must take these concerns seriously and take proactive measures to address the issue of sewage water flooding during heavy rains.