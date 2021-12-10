  • Menu
Secunderabad: CBT of Railways notification likely in February

Secunderabad: The computer-based test (CBT) of Indian Railways central employment notification will commence tentatively from February 23 in multiple phases.

A release said on Thursday that the link of viewing exam city and date and downloading of travelling authority of SC/ST candidates will be made available on all RRB websites in due course--10 days prior to the exam.

Downloading of E-call letters will start four days prior to the CBT date mentioned in the link. In regard to 485,607 candidates whose applications were found rejected on the ground of invalid photograph/or signature, the modification link will be open from December 15 to 26 on all RRB websites for uploading of photograph/or signature afresh as a one-time opportunity, said a senior SCR officer.

