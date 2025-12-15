Robust monitoring system on streetlights

Guntur: Guntur Municipal Corporation commissioner Puli Srinivasulu stated that a robust monitoring system is being implemented with the involvement of department heads and senior officers to ensure that all streetlights are functioning within the limits of the GMC.

Speaking to the officials assigned with responsibilities through a teleconference here on Sunday, he said that special supervisory responsibilities have been entrusted to department heads and senior officers to conduct field-level inspections of the functioning of streetlights under the jurisdiction of each AE in the city.

He instructed the concerned officers to conduct night-time inspections in the areas assigned to them and thoroughly assess the actual condition of streetlights. They were directed to clearly identify and submit a comprehensive report detailing the total number of streetlights in their respective areas, the number of lights functioning properly, the number of non-functioning or repair-required lights.

He emphasised that proper maintenance of streetlights plays a crucial role in ensuring public safety, facilitating smooth movement during night hours, and controlling crime. He made it clear to the engineering department officials that their duties must be carried out responsibly without any negligence. He also warned that appropriate action would be taken against officials who show negligence in the maintenance of streetlights.