85.86 % turnout in second phase of sarpanch polls

Hyderabad: Thesecond phase of the sarpanch elections, held on Sunday, recorded a polling percentage of 85.86 per cent. Compared to the first phase, the second phase witnessed a slightly higher turnout, though minor tensions were reported in a few places.

Yadadri Bhongir district registered the highest polling percentage at 91.72 per cent, followed by Khammam district with 91.21 per cent.

Nizamabad district recorded the lowest polling percentage at 76.71 per cent, while Jagtial district followed with 78.34 per cent.

However, as many as 27 districts recorded over 80 per cent turnout, with figures ranging between 82.65 per cent and 89.55 per cent.

The second phase of elections was held for a total of 4,236 gram panchayats and 29,917 ward member posts. In all, 12,782 candidates contested for sarpanch posts, while 71,071 candidates were in the fray for ward member positions.

The overall male voter turnout stood at 85.71 per cent, while female turnout was higher at 86.00 per cent. The turnout among other voters was recorded at 41.96 per cent.

Yadadri Bhongir district recorded the highest voter turnout among both men and women, with 91.83 per cent male turnout and 91.62 per cent female turnout. Khammam district followed, registering 91.56 per cent male turnout and 90.88 per cent female turnout.

The lowest male voter turnout was recorded in Nizamabad district at 68.95 per cent, while the lowest female turnout of 81.38 per cent was registered in Bhadradri Kothagudem district.

Meanwhile, tension prevailed in Dharmaram village of Dichpally mandal in Nizamabad district when supporters of two sarpanch candidates attempted to enter polling booths, alleging rigging by their opponents. Jostling broke out between the police and villagers when the police tried to stop them, following which the police dispersed the agitators using lathis.

Several leaders sustained injuries after clashes broke out between BRS official and rebel candidates in Avancha village of Thimmajipet mandal in Nagarkurnool district. The clash reportedly occurred after allegations that the official BRS candidate was distributing money in the village.

In Konaipally village of Manoharabad mandal in Medak district, Congress and BJP factions were involved in a verbal altercation that escalated into a physical fight. The dispute arose after leaders from both parties accused each other of campaigning at polling stations. Police intervened and dispersed the groups from the polling station.

Similar minor incidents were reported from a few other places across the State during the second phase of the elections.