Secunderabad: Floating solar power plant to be commissioned at Ramagundam

Secunderabad: Mani Kant, General Manager (HR), unfurled the national flag at the 75th Independence Day celebrations at NTPC Southern Region Headquarters here.

Addressing the employees, he said NTPC was playing a pivotal role in the energy sector. "NTPC with an installed capacity of 66,885 megawatt is powering economic progress and lighting up even remote areas. It has embarked on a journey of further growth and diversification with an aim of becoming a green and clean power generator", he added.

He urged them to play a significant role in the country's development.

Kant stated that NTPC-Ramagundam and Telangana project have withstood and overcome several challenges arising due to Covid and continued to perform efficiently be it in power generation as well construction of the project.

On the renewal front the region is on course in commissioning the biggest 100 mw floating solar power plant at Ramagundam and 25 mw floating solar power plant at Simhadri.

He felicitated the house-keeping staff and other frontline workers for their dedicated services during the pandemic.

Several senior executives, employees and their family members took part in the I-Day celebrations.