Secunderabad: Jobless youth who made suicide bid succumbs

Secunderabad: An unemployed youth, who attempted suicide last week over not getting a job in the Telangana government, succumbed at a hospital here on Friday.

Sunil Naik (26) a resident of Mahabubabad district, had consumed pesticide on March 26 in Hanamkonda and he was admitted to a hospital in the city. "He was depressed over the government not issuing a job notification,'' said his family members.

Naik a graduate, had been preparing for a job in the police department. In 2016, he achieved eligibility for the police job but could not clear the physical fitness test.He had taken a room on rent in Hanamkonda and used to visit Kakatiya University library daily to prepare for competitive exams.He was upset because the state government last week enhanced the retirement age for government employees from 58 to 61 years. "He was depressed that the government may never issue a job notification," said his family members

Naik before consuming pesticides, he made a selfie video, saying that his death would at least give jobs to the unemployed. He was shifted to the MGM Hospital in Warangal and was later brought to Nizami's Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS), where he died on Friday.

Meanwhile, tension prevailed at the Gandhi Hospital where the body was shifted for autopsy. Leaders and workers of opposition parties and the youth's relatives staged protests, demanding justice.

Congress MLC T Jeevan Reddy made it clear that the CM KCR should take up the responsibility for the death of Sunil. "It was unfortunate that the CM had announced to fill up only 50,000 jobs despite the fact that it had lakhs of vacant posts. Referring to the recent hike in the retirement age of state government employees, theincrease in the retirement age was nothing but cheating the unemployed youth of the state," said Jeevan.He also added that they would take up the issue to the notice of the state Human rights commission.

Congress MP K Venkat Reddy demandedthat the State government give Rs1 crore as exgratia and also urged the youth to not commit suicides.

Youth Congress staged protest, blaming the TRS government for Naik's suicide. It called upon unemployed to participate in his last rites.Police made tight security arrangements to shift the body from Hyderabad to Naik's native village in Mahabubabad district.