Secunderabad: Rail Nilayam closed for sanitisation

Secunderabad: The South Central Railway (SCR) headquarter Rail Nilayam has been closed for two days till Tuesday for intensive sanitisation. This is the first time since the zone was formed in 1966 that the seven-floor building is completely closed.

During a routine check conducted last week, 40 coronavirus positive cases came to light resulting in the decision to close the building on September 14 and 15. A senior official said that quite a number of Covid-19 positive cases were found during mass RT PCR testing conducted last week.

The authorities communicated to all head of departments to ensure respective departments intensively sanitize toilet blocks, concourse area, staircase, lift area of their floor.

In the meanwhile, staff who have not undergone testing were instructed to complete their testing at Hyderabad Bhavan on September 15, 17th & 18th September at LGDS Central Hospital.

A panel comprising four doctors would be overseeing the medication of the employees. Officials said with the closing of Rail Nilayam there will be no effect on the running of trains and essential services. Many employees have already set up workstations at home and are coordinating, informed a senior officer.