Secunderabad: RWAs begin door-to-door signature campaign

Secunderabad: Residential Welfare Associations across Secunderabad Cantonment Board have started a door-to-door signature campaign and are collecting objection letters to highlight the issue of road closure that has badly affected the daily commuters and morning walkers.



Residents pointed out that RWAs are planning to collect more than 20,000 signatures and have planned to organise camps in various colonies of Northeastern parts of Secunderabad to know what hardship the commuters are facing due to closures. Locals also alleged that without involving members of RWAs, Defence officials and Hyderabad police have planned to conduct the inspection of the closed roads. After the camping, signatures will be collected along with objection letters and will be submitted to the Ministry of Defence (MoD) and to the SCB officials.

CS Chandrasekhar, secretary, of the Federation of North-Eastern Colonies of Secunderabad, said, "The notice issued by SCB is a blatant attempt to whitewash past illegalities and the six roads (Ammuguda Raod, Byam Road, Albain Road, Empress Road, Protenee Road and Richardson Road) that are mentioned in the notice are already closed for past ten years. Apart from locals, we have urged youth associations, auto unions, educational intuitions and other groups too to come forward and take part in the signature campaign."

Jitender Surana, general secretary, All Cantonments Citizen's Welfare Association (ACCiWA), said, "We have begun the signature campaign in the last week of October to highlight the struggles that we are facing due to closures of the roads.

We have already activated a residential welfare association through social media platforms, we have been fighting for the past last eight years with defence authorities against reopening the roads. We have planned to collect more than 20,000 signatures and submit them to MoD and SCB officials."

"None of the roads should be closed, as it is causing inconveniences for the people to commute from the northern part to the eastern part of the city. We have joined in this signature campaign, as we have informed our members to collect the objection letters and signatures and then we will draft it Federation of North-Eastern Colonies of Secunderabad," said a member, federation of New Bolarum Northern Hyderabad Colonies.