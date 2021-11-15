Secunderabad: SCR to operate MSPC & HSP train services

Secunderabad: As part of preventive measures to contain the Covid-19, Indian Railways has introduced train services in a phased manner. Now, Indian Railways has decided to operate Mail/ Express trains (MSPC) and Holiday Special (HSP) train services, included in the Working Timetable 2021 with regular train numbers and fares as applicable for the concerned classes of travel and type of train, as per extant guidelines.

Accordingly, SCR is updating the train numbers of reserved trains to reflect this change. Since huge amounts of past (old train numbers) and current passenger booking data are to be updated in all MSPC, this is being planned in a series of carefully calibrated steps and implemented during night hours to minimise the impact on ticketing services.



SCR senior officer said, the Railways Passenger Reservation System (PRS) will be shut between 11:30 pm to 5:30 am from the intervening night of Nov 14,15 to the intervening night of Nov 19,20. During these six hours, no PRS services (ticket reservation, current booking, cancellation,) will be available. Except for the PRS services, all other inquiry services, including 139 services, will continue to work uninterruptedly.