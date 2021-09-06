Secunderabad: South Central Railway records 51% rise in freight loading

Secunderabad: The SCR zone has recorded an overall loading of 9.5 million tonnes (MT) during August, when compared to 6.3 MT recorded during the same month last year, a 51 per cent increase. The growth rebound in freight loading is seen, with all commodities witnessing higher levels.

The policy initiatives for the cement sector introduced by the Railways and constant efforts by the Business Development Unit (BDU) teams of the zone have led to increase in cement loading by 84 per cent to 2.93 MT in this month, as against 1.59 MT in August last year, said a senior SCR officer.

Gajanan Mallya, SCR General Manager, expressed his happiness on the zone registering best freight loading figures continuously in every month of this financial year. He advised officials to continue the momentum for the rest of the year, so that it benefits both the Railways and customers.