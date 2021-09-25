Secunderabad: SPARSH module at EME Pay and Accounts Office

Secunderabad: The Defence Accounts Department (DAD) under the Ministry of Defence is the nodal agency for grant and disbursement of pension to defence pensioners, including civilians. To enhance the services pertaining to pension delivery, the DAD has embarked on a new terrain in the realm of pension establishment to automate the entire process of pension grant and disbursement online with implementation of innovative module "System for Pension Administration-Raksha (SPARSH)".

On Friday the module was implemented in the Pay and Accounts Office (other ranks) EME, Secunderabad, by Rajnish Kumar, IDAS, Controller-General of Defence Accounts (CGDA), New Delhi, in the presence of K Venkata Rao, Controller of Defence Accounts, Secunderabad, to render the services to EME Corps.

With the implementation of SPARSH module, retirees will be able to know their quantum of pension beforehand and facilitate them to approve it before sanction by the Pension Sanctioning Authority. e-PPO thus generated will directly be forwarded to their e-mails.

So far, 649 cases pertaining to the Persons Below Officer Ranks (PBORs) of EME Corps and 25 cases of AOC Corps have been successfully processed through SPARSH. Similarly, four cases of Defence civilians were also processed by the Controller of Defence Accounts, Secunderabad.

The new system will greatly help in meeting the aspirations of 13.73 lakh PBORs covered under 44 Pay Account Offices and approximately 5.86 lakh Defence civilians serving in different units/formations working across the country.