Secunderabad: Successful organ retrieval surgery by Military Hospital

Secunderabad: A successful organs retrieval surgery was performed for the first time at Military Hospital, Secunderabad, on May 12 and 13, with initiative and efforts by Brigadier Sanjay Singh, Commandant, Military Hospital Secunderabad and his team.

A release said the organs were harvested from a 45-years-old woman, mother of a serving soldier L/ Nk J Hari Babu serving at Kashmir Valley. She was admitted in a critical state with a brain haemorrhage and was being treated. Surgical teams from Osmania Medical College, KIMS and Military Hospital performed the surgery. Col. Vishal Anand, Col. GS (HQ TASA) and Prakash Reddy, DCP Traffic, helped the hospital in provisioning of green corridor for fast transport of organs.

This saintly act of organ donation is going to provide a new lease of life to three patients who otherwise had lost hope of survival, said a senior officer, defence wing, Hyderabad.