Security forces extending invaluable services: Kishan Reddy

Hyderabad: Union Minister G Kishan Reddy called the security forces’ services to the country's safety and security as invaluable.

Celebrating Diwali with paramilitary personnel, accompanied by his wife G Kavya, they distributed sweets to the troops on Thursday.

“You are part of 140 crore Indians, and your day-and-night service ensures our safety and security, which is invaluable. I feel very happy to celebrate Diwali with you,” he said.

He said that until ten years ago, the nation was frequently confronted with news of terror attacks and bombings. He recalled the tragic instance when IPS officer Krishna Prasad was shot by terrorists in Secunderabad, his parliamentary constituency. “Thousands of constables and lower-rung personnel in the forces have been martyred in various terrorist incidents across the country. Many of our jawans have lost their lives due to separatism in the northeastern states as well,” he said.

Kishan Reddy pointed out how the country witnessed severe security threats, such as the attack on the Parliament building by Pakistan-inspired terrorists. However, he emphasised that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government is dedicated to protecting the nation from such threats, relying heavily on the contribution of the armed forces.

He stressed that only in a peaceful environment can there be a foundation for development, which encourages investment and industrialisation in the country. The Union Minister said Modi's vision is to make India a developed nation by 2047.

“For this vision to be realised, it is essential to maintain a peaceful atm osphere across the nation. The role of the armed forces in this endeavour is crucial,” he added.