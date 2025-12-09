Seethakka calls on investors to back women-led growth in Telangana

Bharat Future city: Minister for Panchayati Raj, Rural Development, Women and Child Welfare, Danasari Anasuya Seethakka stated that while women contribute up to 40% of GDP in developed countries, it has not yet reached 20% in India, and Telangana is going to change this inequality. Telangana would stand as a global model of women-driven development, Seethakka said.

She called on investors and national and international industrial giants to explore opportunities in Telangana. Minister Seethakka said that women in Telangana are not waiting for opportunities... they are creating opportunities themselves.

Speaking about Vision 2047, Seethakka said that the government has resolved to increase the female labour force participation rate, which is currently 52%, to 90% by 2047. As part of this, day care centres in villages, safe transport for women, low-interest loans, women’s cooperative societies, online markets, special women’s industrial clusters...we are paving the way for economic progress as a women’s centre, she said.

She stated that the economy will grow if women grow. Development will be comprehensive if women create self efficiency. Economic growth will be sustainable if women run businesses and Telangana is leading this change, Seethakka said. The Telangana Rising Global Summit-2025 showcased the development story and future plans of the state of Telangana, which is moving forward with women-driven innovations.