Selection of Khadim-ul-Hujjaj announced for Haj-2023

HYDERABAD: Telangana State Haj Committee has announced that the Haj Committee of India in Mumbai has issued a circular for the selection of Khadim-ul-Hujjaj for Haj-2023 in consultation and approval with the Ministry of Minority Affairs, Government of India. As per the circular, the ratio of Khadim-ul-Hujjaj to Haj pilgrims is 1:300, and one Khadim-ul-Hujjaj will be selected for every 300 Haj pilgrims.

Chairman Mohammed Saleem has stated that interested applicants can access the application form on the website www.hajcommittee.gov.in. The last date for submitting the online application is 10th April 2023. The hard copy of the online filled application form, along with requisite enclosures, must be submitted to the Telangana State Haj Committee, Haj House, Nampally, Hyderabad on or before 10th April.

The applicants must be permanent government employees aged between 25 – 50 years as of 30th April 2023. They should have already performed Haj or Umrah and have sound knowledge of Haj-related activities. Preference shall be given to applicants who have knowledge of Arabic language. The applicants must also have received all required doses of approved Covid-19 vaccines.

Executive Officer B Shafiullah has mentioned that applicants deputed as Khadim-ul-Hujjaj for Haj-2022 or who have proceeded as Khadim-ul-Hujjaj for more than twice in their career will not be eligible. Senior officers like Class-A officers of Central or State Government or equivalent are also not eligible.

Selected Haj pilgrims are requested to download the application form and Medical screening certificate proforma from the website of Haj Committee and make an online payment of Rs. 81,800 per pilgrim through the website of Haj Committee or download the payment challan of SBI or UBI for making payment in the bank.

For further details, the Haj pilgrims may contact 040-23298793 or visit the office of the Telangana State Haj Committee on the 2nd Floor, Haj House, Nampally, Hyderabad.