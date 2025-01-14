Senior journo Anil Kumar passes away

Hyderabad: Senior journalist Anil Kumar, who was a principal correspondent with Telangana Today, passed away late night on January 12.

Anil Kumar (55) has worked with different publications in Hyderabad. He had worked in The New Indian Express, and Swatantra Vartha. He had started his career as a reporter with News Time in 1994, and had stints with TNIE, Chennai, AP Times and the Daily Hindi Milap as well in Hyderabad.

Anil was on a holiday with his wife Asha and daughter Rashmi to Gokarna in Karnataka. He complained of chest pain after having darshan at the Shri Murudeshwara Temple and was shifted in a hospital in Bhatkal. He passed away while under treatment in the ICU on January 12. A resident of Safilguda, Anil is survived by his wife Asha, daughter Rashmi and son Rahul. Anil's funeral will be held after 11 am at the Alwal crematorium.

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy expressed shock over the untimely demise of the senior journalist. He extended his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family. He remembered the invaluable contribution of Anil Kumar to journalism.