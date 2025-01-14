  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > Cities > Hyderabad

Senior journo Anil Kumar passes away

Senior journo Anil Kumar passes away
x
Highlights

Hyderabad: Senior journalist Anil Kumar, who was a principal correspondent with Telangana Today, passed away late night on January 12.Anil Kumar (55)...

Hyderabad: Senior journalist Anil Kumar, who was a principal correspondent with Telangana Today, passed away late night on January 12.

Anil Kumar (55) has worked with different publications in Hyderabad. He had worked in The New Indian Express, and Swatantra Vartha. He had started his career as a reporter with News Time in 1994, and had stints with TNIE, Chennai, AP Times and the Daily Hindi Milap as well in Hyderabad.

Anil was on a holiday with his wife Asha and daughter Rashmi to Gokarna in Karnataka. He complained of chest pain after having darshan at the Shri Murudeshwara Temple and was shifted in a hospital in Bhatkal. He passed away while under treatment in the ICU on January 12. A resident of Safilguda, Anil is survived by his wife Asha, daughter Rashmi and son Rahul. Anil's funeral will be held after 11 am at the Alwal crematorium.

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy expressed shock over the untimely demise of the senior journalist. He extended his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family. He remembered the invaluable contribution of Anil Kumar to journalism.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick