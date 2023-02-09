Seniors give 'haath' to Revanth's yatra

Hyderabad: The Haath Se Haath Jodo yatra taken up by TPCC president A Revanth Reddy, which is being touted as an extension of Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo yatra, does not seem to be receiving any supporting hand from Congress leaders. In fact, it is said that a 'haath' has been given by senior leaders.

The reason, they say, is because of the kind of sweeping comments Revanth made on Wednesday saying, "He couldn't care less even if the Maoists blew up Pragathi Bhavan, the official residence of Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao as it was beyond the reach of the people." Continuing his tirade against Pragathi Bhavan, on Thursday he said that the Congress will break the locks of Pragathi Bhavan.

Senior leaders refuse to publicly comment on his statements but feel that if the party high command does not control him, it would prove to be the nemesis of the Congress party. Hence, they want to distance themselves from Revanth and his activities.

Congress senior leader and MP Komatireddy Venkatreddy was the only one to state that he does not support the TPCC chief's comments made during his padayatra in Mulugu district. The senior leaders say, "It looks like Revanth is creating a violent situation in the state politics by making such controversial statements and taking unilateral decisions. He seems to be more interested in personal publicity rather than driving the party towards winning elections."

Komatireddy said that Revanth instead of raising issues like farmers plight, unemployment, Tribal issues was expressing his ire over Pragathi Bhavan. He recalled how Y S Rajasekhar Reddy used to meet at least 3,000 people during his praja darbar at Pragathi Bhavan.

Senior leaders said they were not willing to be part of the Haath se Haath jodo since the TPCC president was going against the party interests.