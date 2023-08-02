SFI holds “Chalo Raj Bhavan” rally against NEP

Hyderabad: The State committee of Students’ Federation of India (SFI) on Tuesday organised a siege to “Telangana Raj Bhavan” programme protesting implementation of NEP.

The students charged NEP was introduced without a Bill in Parliament in an autocratic way. They alleged that NEP encourages centralisation and corporatisation. The State government implementing NEP will make the education sector further worse.

SFI president and secretaries RL Murthy and T. Nagaraju said NEP is against the spirit of the Constitution; it will cancel the Anganwadi system in the name of foundation courses at the school level. They pointed out that interference of corporates the education sector will make education exclusive. ‘The clause that students can take vocational courses when they can come back and study without any work is likely to increase dropouts’

The SFI said BJP will distort history by making changes in the syllabus as part of RSS agenda. “We demand the NEP be withdrawn immediately; the education sector should be saved. The State government should pass a resolution against NEP in the State Assembly.”

The SFI leaders said the decision to set up private universities, along with government varsities, without opportunity to conduct research will lead to further privatisation. The education sector has worsened due to establishment of foreign universities; fee has increased hugely.

The students charged that the Centre gave many promises to Telangana during the bifurcation, like Tribal university, IIM; they were not given. The promises made 10 years after bifurcation were not implemented. There are no fellowships for students of the state for the last nine years. The Centre is not releasing any funds. The SFI demanded immediate release of funds.

Later, the police arrested the State president and secretary, along with students, and detained them in three police stations. The government is saying it will fight BJP but the arrests show its hypocrisy, they added. The State committee called for agitations across the State tomorrow condemning the illegal arrests, they warned.

SFI central committee member M. Mamata, State vice-presidents Tatikonda Ravi, Santhosh Rathore, K. Prashanth participated in the protest.