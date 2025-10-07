SFI urges govt to resolve pending issues in Gurukuls

The Students’ Federation of India (SFI) Telangana State Committee has strongly urged the state government to immediately resolve the long-pending issues in the Telangana Social Welfare Residential Educational Institutions Society (TSWREIS) Gurukuls.

The primary concern is the non-payment of salaries to part-time lecturers and outsourced teachers, who have reportedly not been paid for over four months.

The SFI on Monday said that with the academic year underway, teachers are being forced to work without remuneration, leading to severe financial distress. “If the government fails to release pending salaries, many families will be pushed to the brink,” stated SFI leaders in their press release.

The committee also highlighted other unresolved issues plaguing Gurukuls, including the non-disbursement of cosmetic and diet charges.

Students from marginalised communities continue to face hardships due to incomplete textbook distribution and a lack of basic amenities.

SFI criticised the government’s delay in filling vacant teaching posts and accused it of neglecting institutions that serve Dalit and tribal students. “This apathy towards budget allocation and fund release is a grave injustice to the most vulnerable learners,” the statement read.

Additionally, the SFI demanded the immediate release of Rs 154 crore in dues under the Best Available Schools (BAS) scheme. For two years, schools have not received payments, forcing them to send notices to parents. This has jeopardised the education of nearly 23,000 Dalit and 7,000 tribal students enrolled under the scheme.

SFI State President S Rajanikanth and Secretary T Nagaraju called on the Revanth Reddy-led government to urgently review the situation and clear all pending bills. “If the government fails to act, parents and students will be compelled to launch statewide protests,” they warned.

The SFI reiterated that resolving these issues is not just a financial necessity but a moral obligation to uphold the rights of educators and students from disadvantaged backgrounds.