Shabbir Ali slams KTR for using derogatory language

Hyderabad: Congress senior leader and TPCC Political Affairs Committee (PAC) Convener Mohammed Ali Shabbir has strongly condemned Minister K Tarakarama Rao for using derogatory language against him and other Congress leaders during his visit to Kamareddy and Yellareddy on August 14.

Addressing a press conference at Gandhi Bhavan on Wednesday, Shabbir Ali said that all shops and establishments in Kamareddy and Yellareddy were shut down in view of KTR’s visit. Security personnel were deployed even on rooftops in the entire area wherever KTR visited.

People were not allowed to come out of their houses. The security was as if KTR was visiting some Naxalite area. Further, he said all Congress leaders were detained in the name of “preventive custody” and lodged in police stations. He said many leaders, with health problems, had to suffer due to a lack of basic amenities like toilets in the police stations. Many other leaders were placed under illegal house arrest, he said.

Shabbir Ali accused KTR of smothering democracy. “KTR is just one of the ministers. Why there was so much security for him and why people were subjected to harassment? Are you doing the same things when other ministers are visiting any area?” he asked.

He said it was the Congress party which gave political birth to Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao. He reminded that KCR began his political career as a Youth Congress leader. He said Chandrababu Naidu was another leader who started his career as a Congress leader. He slammed KTR for speaking arrogantly. Stating that the Congress was winning the next Assembly elections, he said people would see where KTR’s arrogance would stand after 100 days.