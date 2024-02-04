Shabbir takes charge as Advisor to Telangana Government

Hyderabad: Advisor to the Telangana Government (SC, ST, BC & Minorities) Mohammed Ali Shabbir assured that the Congress Government is committed to fulfilling all the promises made to various sections of society.

Shabbir Ali assumed office as the Advisor to the Telangana Government in a simple ceremony at the Dr B R Ambedkar Telangana Secretariat on Saturday.

The event saw the presence of several eminent personalities, including Ministers Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy and Jupally Krishna Rao, Special Representative of Telangana Govt in Delhi Dr Mallu Ravi, senior leaders of the Congress party, heads of religious and social organizations, family members and others who extended their greetings on his appointment.

Addressing the media, Shabbir Ali expressed gratitude to Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy for appointing him as the Advisor to the Government and entrusting him with the responsibility of overseeing the welfare of four significant communities - SC, ST, BC, and Minorities, constituting nearly 85% of the total population in Telangana.

He emphasiSed his commitment to carrying out his duties with fairness and dedication. “In 2004, as the Cabinet Minister in the Congress Govt headed by Dr Y.S. Rajashekhara Reddy, I played a crucial role in giving 4% Muslim

reservation. This time I got the opportunity to serve not only the minorities but also the SC, ST and BC communities. I will use my experience and expertise to ensure the welfare of all four communities,” he said.