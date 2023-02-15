Shadnagar to get state-of-the-art new Grade-I Library soon

Rangareddy: Following the construction of a state-of-the-art structure, the new library at Shadnagar is getting ready for inauguration anytime this month after revoking the model code of conduct. Built over a sprawling area of 490 square yards with a fund to the tune of Rs.1.88 crore at station road, this new facility will have components like paper, book, reference, and internet sections. Of 25 libraries that exist in the entire Rangareddy district, Shadnagar and Badangpet are designated as Grade-I facilities, while one at Ibrahimpatnam is Grade-II, and the remaining 22 facilities are tagged as Grade-III libraries.

Elucidating the plans to build libraries in Ranga Reddy district, Sathu Venkata Ramana Reddy, Chairman, Zilla Grandhalaya Samastha Ranga Reddy district, said, "The state-of-the-Art Grade-1 library at Shadnagar is ready for cutting the ribbon. Only the furniture is required to be set up inside the structure. We are waiting to see the revocation of the election code of conduct. By then, we will arrange the furniture and make the athenaeum ready for inauguration. Apart from Shadnagar, there are five more libraries which are being reconstructed at Shamshabad, Amangal, Kuthur, Shahbad, and Manchal."

"Local authorities in Vanasthalipuram and Madgul have offered 400 square yards each to Samastha for the construction of libraries," he said, adding that "we are also pursuing the issue of land parcels with the local authorities in Taranagar, Serilingampally, Chevella, and Kundurg. Samastha has also sent proposals to Director of Public Libraries Afzan Gunj for approvals of more libraries in the district."

"Hope we will get the nod soon from the Director of Public Libraries and come up with more such athenaeum in Ranga Reddy district," said M. Manoj Kumar, Secretary Zilla Grandhalaya Samstha Ranga Reddy district.