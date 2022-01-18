Shamshabad: Arrangements in full swing for inauguration of Statue of Equality

Shamshabad: The 216-foot Statue of Equality built at a cost of Rs 1,000 crore will be unveiled on February 5 at the Tridandi Chinna Jeeyar Swamy Ashram in Muchintal of Shamshabad zone. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Ram Nath Kovind are expected to attend the function. Organisers have released the schedule for the Bhagavad Gita millennium celebrations to be held from February 2 to 14. The ceremony will be attended by the President of India, Prime Minister, Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, Vice President Venkaiah Naidu, Chief Justice of the Supreme Court Justice NV Ramana, Governors of various States, Chief Ministers, Ministers, Judges of various High Courts and other dignitaries.

The main highlights of Statue of Equality:



♦ Inspiration Centre Area: 200 acres

♦ Project cost: Rs.1,000 crore

♦ Samathamurthy statue height: 216 feet

♦ Ramanuja statue height: 108 feet

♦ Gold used for Ramanuja statue: 120 kg

♦ Safety height: 54 feet

♦ Gallery on the life of Ramanujacharya

♦ Library providing the essence of the Vedas

♦ Auditorium for Scholars

♦ Omni Max Theater for various performances

♦ Establishment of a Musical Fountain

In this view, the government is making all sorts of arrangements for the millennium celebrations in Muchintal. The Development works in Shriram Nagar is in full swing, with President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, several Chief Ministers and Governors attending the event on February 5. Chinna Jeeyar Swamy has set up 108 temples under the Statue of Equality.

Details of major events as part of millennium celebrations

♦ February 3: Agni Pratista, Ashtakshari Japam

♦ February 5 (Vasantha Panchami): Unveiling Statue of Equality, arrival of the Prime Minister as chief guest

♦ February 8 (Rathsaptami): Aditya Hrudaya Prayanam

♦ February 11: Samuhika Upanayanam

♦ February 12 (Bhishma Ekadashi): Recitation of Vishnu Sahasranama

♦ February 13: Unveiling Ramanujacharya Bangarumurthy statue, arrival of the President as the chief guest

♦ February 14: Mahapurnahuti