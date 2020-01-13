SHE Teams nab 33 eve-teasers

Rachakonda: The Rachakonda SHE Teams apprehended 33 eve-teasers in the past one month, arrested five persons on charge of selling a newborn boy and averted two child marriages. The SHE Teams booked 41 cases against eve-teasers in the last five weeks and apprehended 33, including 29 majors and four minors.

The arrested persons attended counselling session conducted by Rachakonda SHE Teams, at the Commissioner Camp office, Nagole, LB Nagar, along with their family members. They were counseled by the professional counselors from the Bhumika Women's Collective (NGO). Children would also be counseled by psychiatrist Dr Vasavi to bring about a change in their behaviour.

The eve-teasers were caught by the Rachakonda SHE Teams in decoy operations and through WhatsApp/SMUC complaints from different areas of Rachakonda while they indulged in eve-teasing at different hotspots like Metro train, junctions, bus stops, working places and colleges in the Rachakonda area. They were booked under petty cases and counseled by Bhumika in the presence of family members.

Mahesh M Bhagwat, Commissioner of Police, Rachakonda, appreciated the good work done by the Rachakonda SHE Teams and appealed to all women from Rachakonda to approach the teams through Rachakonda WhatsApp control number 9490617111 or dial 100 whenever they face eve-teasing or sexual harassment.