SHE Teams nab 900 men for harassing women

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad police SHE Teams have apprehended over 900 individuals in a week for misbehaving with devotees visiting the Khairatabad Bada Ganesh.

Police said that of these 900 offenders, 55 men were caught red-handed engaging in indecent behavior towards women in public places. Most of the accused were counseled and given a strict warning, while some will be produced in court. The SHE Teams conducted round-the-clock operations to ensure the safety and security of women during the festival. “These offenders were caught red-handed in the act, engaging in indecent behavior towards women in public spaces, with video/photo evidence. Petty cases will be registered against them and produced before the magistrate along with the evidence,” said an officer.

SHE Team in-charge Lavanya urged women to immediately dial 100 if they face any kind of misbehavior or harassment. She emphasized, ‘No form of harassment will be tolerated, and strict action will be taken against offenders’. The SHE Teams are committed to protecting women and ensuring a safe environment for all.