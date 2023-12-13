SHE Teams nabs 117 for crimes against women

Hyderabad: The Rachakonda Commissionerate SHE Teams caught 117 persons allegedly involved in crimes against women. Cases were booked against 53, while the others were let off after a stern warning.

The SHE Teams wing received complaints through email, phone, social media platforms and direct walk-in between November 16 and 30. Four criminal and 47 petty cases were booked against the offenders, while the remaining people were directed to attend counselling. The police said among those arrested was a 25-year-old man who was allegedly stalking and harassing a IX class student. The victim had complained to her parents who approached the police. The police registered a case and arrested the suspect. He was remanded.

In another case, the SHE Teams caught an auto-rickshaw driver, working for a transport company for misbehaving with a woman passenger. The victim had booked the auto to travel to her workplace; during the journey he misbehaved with her. On a complaint, the police registered a case and arrested him.

As part of its awareness programme between November 15 and 30, the SHE Teams reached out to 8,275 women and girls at public places and sensitised them about women safety measures initiated by the Rachakonda police.