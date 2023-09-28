Hyderabad: The Shobhayatra of Khairatabad Ganesh has begun with pomp and gaiety.

Aiming to complete the immersion procession by 12pm, the police officials directed the Utsav committee to begin the Shobha yatra in the early morning.

As per the schedule, the procession has started, devotee are seen chanting Ganpati Bappa Moriya Agle Baras Tu Jaldi

The giant sized 63 ft Ganesh idol was put on the trolley around 5 am. Advanced cranes are being used for the Shobhayatra. The trolley containing 26 tyres and can carry 55 tonnes of weight .The Khairatabad Ganesh Utsav committee stopped the darshan of the Ganesh on Wednesday night and began the welding works of the trolley.