Live
- New Delhi: High Court slams Ansal for seeking travel nod at last moment
- Tourism spots to get facelift in Chittoor
- 36 persons to try their luck in Balapur Laddu Auction
- Gold rate in Visakhapatnam today slashes, check the rates on 28 September, 2023
- Tourism can be major growth driver of country, Mayor Sirisha
- PL Technicals Daily Morning Report - Sept 28
- Wildlife scientists visits Tirumala walkway, inspects on setting up fencing
- Hyderabad: Police Drone teams monitoring Ganesh idol immersion closely.
- Hyderabad: Slowly Khairatabad Ganesh Shobha Yatra is proceeding
- Ganesh procession : Police Commissioner urges denizens to ‘stay indoors’
Just In
Shobhayatra of Khairatabad Ganesh has begun
Highlights
Hyderabad: The Shobhayatra of Khairatabad Ganesh has begun with pomp and gaiety.Aiming to complete the immersion procession by 12pm, the police...
Hyderabad: The Shobhayatra of Khairatabad Ganesh has begun with pomp and gaiety.
Aiming to complete the immersion procession by 12pm, the police officials directed the Utsav committee to begin the Shobha yatra in the early morning.
As per the schedule, the procession has started, devotee are seen chanting Ganpati Bappa Moriya Agle Baras Tu Jaldi
The giant sized 63 ft Ganesh idol was put on the trolley around 5 am. Advanced cranes are being used for the Shobhayatra. The trolley containing 26 tyres and can carry 55 tonnes of weight .The Khairatabad Ganesh Utsav committee stopped the darshan of the Ganesh on Wednesday night and began the welding works of the trolley.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS