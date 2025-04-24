Shun groupism, Meenakshi advises TG Congress netas

Hyderabad: AICC Telangana in-charge Meenakshi Natarajan gave strong instructions to the party leaders to stop group politics and focus on buttressing the party ahead of local body elections. During the first orientation meeting with newly appointed PCC observers, she asked them to coordinate with the DCC presidents for identifying issues within the organisation and exploring measures for strengthening the party from grassroots.

Meenakshi Natarajan said that the party’s ideological propaganda and organisational strengthening should be done from the village level. The party leadership should work seriously with great sincerity in this regard. “It has now been decided to take up the organisational structure of the party on the Gujarat model. The Congress party’s ideology should be widely disseminated among the people. One should be ready for ideological struggle,” she emphasised.

The meeting which was attended by PCC president B Mahesh Kumar Goud and CM’s Advisor Vem Narender Reddy decided on the various political initiatives. They include recognition of loyal party workers who will be actively involved in planning, meetings and constituency-level leadership development. The PCC will be completely revamped from village level to district level. Assigning tasks to observers, directions were given to hold district level meetings from April 25 to 30.

The party has decided that the committed grassroot workers will be duly recognised. They will be considered for appointments as corporation chairpersons, market committee members, temple trust board members and advisory panel members. The party will be nominating senior and loyal workers for MLC seats under both the Governor’s and MLA quotas, shifting focus from celebrities to grassroots party workers.

PCC observers named for all districts

Meanwhile, the PCC has assigned two observers on average for each of the districts. “You may kindly coordinate with the DCC President, and in consultation with the sitting and former Ministers/MPs/MLCs/MLAs, AICC/PCC Delegates, former DCC Presidents, Local Body representatives, Heads of frontals/departments/Cells and senior leaders of the respective districts, visit your assigned districts and execute the tasks assigned to you in the orientation meeting with utmost commitment and sincerity,” reads the direction to observers from the PCC president.