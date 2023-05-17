Sikkim State Formation Day celebrated at Telangana Raj Bhavan

Hyderabad: Telangana Raj Bhavan witnessed the colourful celebrations of the State Day of Sikkim on Tuesday. Governor Dr. Tamilisai Soundararajan said that as per the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the formation days of different States are being celebrated in the Raj Bhavans across the country.

The celebrations of different States’ formation days promote the spirit of Ek Bharat-Shreshta Bharat, she said. The Governor said that Sikkim has rich historic heritage and the people of Sikkim are nature-loving. “Sikkim represents the unique cultural identity of our country in more ways than one,” she added.

The Sikkim, which is known as the Land of Rubber, is also signifies the country’s unity in diversity and lauded the democratic decision of the Sikkim people to merge with India. Tamilisai said that the spiritual land of Sikkim is known for its rich ancient architectural marvels. She also remembered the services of late V Rama Rao, who belonged to Telangana, as the Governor of Sikkim. People from different walks of life belonging to Sikkim shared their views and took part in the celebrations at the Raj Bhavan.