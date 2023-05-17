Live
- Five dead, seven injured after a lorry hits an auto carrying labourers in Prakasam
- Chennai: Mettur dam in Tamil Nadu likely to be opened on June 12
- Thiruvananthapuram: 288 get central government jobs in Kerala
- Chennai: Death toll rises to 19
- Thiruvananthapuram: Probe ordered after puja performed at high security area
- New Delhi: ‘Shadow or implicit ban on The Kerala Story is false & baseless’: TN Police to SC
- Bengaluru: Lingayats demand Karnataka CM post, lobbying begins for Dy CM
- Bengaluru: Communal agenda derailed BJP in Karnataka, undermined development
- Mangaluru: Ramanatha Rai hangs up his boots‘No more electoral politics for me’, he declared
- Bengaluru: Karnataka BJP chief Nalin Kumar Kateel to be shunted out
Sikkim State Formation Day celebrated at Telangana Raj Bhavan
The Governor says celebrations of different States’ formation days promote the spirit of Ek Bharat-Shreshta Bharat
Hyderabad: Telangana Raj Bhavan witnessed the colourful celebrations of the State Day of Sikkim on Tuesday. Governor Dr. Tamilisai Soundararajan said that as per the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the formation days of different States are being celebrated in the Raj Bhavans across the country.
The celebrations of different States’ formation days promote the spirit of Ek Bharat-Shreshta Bharat, she said. The Governor said that Sikkim has rich historic heritage and the people of Sikkim are nature-loving. “Sikkim represents the unique cultural identity of our country in more ways than one,” she added.
The Sikkim, which is known as the Land of Rubber, is also signifies the country’s unity in diversity and lauded the democratic decision of the Sikkim people to merge with India. Tamilisai said that the spiritual land of Sikkim is known for its rich ancient architectural marvels. She also remembered the services of late V Rama Rao, who belonged to Telangana, as the Governor of Sikkim. People from different walks of life belonging to Sikkim shared their views and took part in the celebrations at the Raj Bhavan.